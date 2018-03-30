Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) Insider Sells $295,500.00 in Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,061.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,828. Regenxbio Inc has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 704.02%. equities analysts anticipate that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 52,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regenxbio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company’s gene therapy product candidates are designed to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. The Company develops products candidates across the therapeutic areas of metabolic, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases.

