Elkfork Partners LLC Has $11.94 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Elkfork Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 690,752 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 396,378 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,430,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,767,000 after acquiring an additional 382,430 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,104,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,026 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,716,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,059,000 after purchasing an additional 870,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,341,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,307,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,717,000 after purchasing an additional 213,156 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.24.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $499,726.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 92,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $1,783,255.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,310,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20,520.49, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through Regions Bank, an Alabama state-chartered commercial bank, which is a member of the Federal Reserve System. It operates in three segments: Corporate Bank, which represents its commercial banking functions, including commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and investor real estate lending; Consumer Bank, which represents its branch network, including consumer banking products and services related to residential first mortgages, home equity lines and loans, small business loans, indirect loans, consumer credit cards and other consumer loans, as well as the corresponding deposit relationships, and Wealth Management, which offers individuals, businesses, governmental institutions and non-profit entities a range of solutions to enable transfer of wealth.

