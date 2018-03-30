Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stake Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Southern were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,955,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,027,527,000 after purchasing an additional 821,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,933,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,805,000 after purchasing an additional 370,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,321,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,300,000 after purchasing an additional 342,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,378,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,666,000 after purchasing an additional 352,722 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,292,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,339,000 after purchasing an additional 291,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.66. 4,507,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,576,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $45,004.22, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Southern from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

