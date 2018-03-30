FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) Stake Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FS Investment were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Investment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,771,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Investment by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 497,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FS Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,025,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS Investment alerts:

NYSE:FSIC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.25. 1,963,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FS Investment has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1,744.65, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.96.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.50 million. FS Investment had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 43.40%. sell-side analysts expect that FS Investment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.33%.

FS Investment declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on FS Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of FS Investment in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FS Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 15,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,806.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $240,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $41,489.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 164,308 shares of company stock worth $1,210,122. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/rehmann-capital-advisory-group-decreases-position-in-fs-investment-co-fsic-updated.html.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.