Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

3/28/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry in a year's time. The stock has also seen its 2018 and 2019 estimates moving north in the last 60 days. Reinsurance Group continues to benefit from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the U.S. and Canadian reinsurance markets and the expansion of its international operations and diversified earnings stream are positives. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. It expects operating income per share to grow 58% and operating ROE between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to foreign exchange volatility, volatile Australian business and evolving capital requirements pose headwinds for the company in near term.”

3/2/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.00. The company had a trading volume of 456,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $9,979.79, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.75. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.93 and a fifty-two week high of $165.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.56%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Alan C. Henderson sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $82,755.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,260.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arnoud W.A. Boot sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.26, for a total value of $62,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at $986,987.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 31.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,563,000 after buying an additional 12,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,774,000 after buying an additional 75,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 21.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

