Relentless Resources Ltd (RRL) Insider Sells C$11,500.00 in Stock

Relentless Resources Ltd (CVE:RRL) insider Hugh Mckenzie Thomson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$11,500.00.

Shares of CVE:RRL traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,823. Relentless Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.24.

Relentless Resources Company Profile

Relentless Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and medium to light gravity crude oil reserves in Alberta. The Company’s area of operations includes Peace River Arch AB, Pine Creek AB, Gilby AB, Willesden Green/Ferrier AB and Heathdale AB.

