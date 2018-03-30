Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, April 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.79. 13,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264. Reliant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $255.33, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $10.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Devan D. Ard, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc, formerly Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc, serves as the bank holding company for Reliant Bank. The Company has two segments: Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. Retail Banking provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

