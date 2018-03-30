Relx (RENX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “RELX NV provides professional information solutions primarily in North America and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Information; Legal, and Exhibitions. Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and tools to help customers improve scientific and healthcare outcomes. Risk & Business Information segment provides data and analytics which enable customers to evaluate and manage risk. Legal segment provides legal, regulatory, news, business information and analysis to legal, corporate, Government and academic customers. Exhibitions segment, through the subsidiary Reed Exhibitions, organizes market events relevant to industry needs. RELX NV, formerly known as Reed Elsevier NV, is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RENX. Goldman Sachs upgraded Relx to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays cut Relx to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of RENX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The company had a trading volume of 106,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Relx has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.30.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 27th will be paid a $0.3902 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 22.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 982,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after purchasing an additional 179,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Relx by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Relx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX NV is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

