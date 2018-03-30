Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (CMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,974,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.06% of Capstead Mortgage worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE:CMO opened at $8.65 on Friday. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.14, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.58.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

