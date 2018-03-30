Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) Insider Purchases £40,000 in Stock

Renewi PLC (LON:RWI) insider Colin Matthews acquired 50,000 shares of Renewi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($55,263.89).

LON RWI opened at GBX 75 ($1.04) on Friday. Renewi PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 78.25 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 109 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $701.72 and a P/E ratio of -937.50.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Renewi from GBX 124 ($1.71) to GBX 118 ($1.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Municipal, and Van Gansewinkel Groep segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

