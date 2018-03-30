Axon Enterprise Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (AAXN)

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) – Imperial Capital issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axon Enterprise in a report released on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Imperial Capital analyst J. Kessler anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.94 per share for the year. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.21. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CL King downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 742,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,384. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The company has a market cap of $2,084.78, a PE ratio of 157.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,092,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,360 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 385,793 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 329,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,539,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,289,000 after acquiring an additional 313,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 9,301 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $337,998.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 36,105 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $1,322,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons, and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; consumer CEWs; and replacement cartridges and consumables, as well as performance power magazines.

