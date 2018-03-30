Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Pure Storage Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer (PSTG)

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pure Storage in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Vetr lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.58 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. 2,788,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,912,962. Pure Storage has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $22.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.80 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

In related news, President David Hatfield sold 2,169 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $35,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 15,747 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $258,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 890,206 shares of company stock worth $17,074,996 in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides a data platform. The Company is focused on delivering software-defined all-flash solutions that are fast and cloud-capable for customers, enabling customers to put data to work for their businesses. Its data platform replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory.

