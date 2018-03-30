Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) recently:

3/27/2018 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Intuitive Surgical outperformed its industry. The company registered solid growth in the Mature and Growth procedures, especially in general and thoracic surgery. Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci surgical robotic system will be the key growth driver, providing it with a competitive edge in the MedTech. The company's procedure performance in Asia showed continued strength with solid growth in China, Japan and Korea. A positive outlook for the coming quarters also raises our confidence. Further, incremental spending on product development and higher investments in international markets are likely to drive long-term growth. However, a surge in operating expenses is likely to keep margins under pressure. Further, the da Vinci Surgical System has a long sale and purchase order cycle. Cutthroat competition in the niche space is a concern. Forex woes are an added headwind for the company. “

3/26/2018 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $455.31 price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $488.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Intuitive Surgical outperformed the broader industry. The company registered solid growth in the Mature and Growth procedures, especially in general and thoracic surgery. The company's procedure performance in Asia showed continued strength with solid growth in China, Japan and Korea. A positive outlook for the coming quarters also raises our confidence. Further, incremental spending on product development and higher investments in international markets are likely to drive long-term growth. However, a surge in operating expenses and the reinstatement of the medical device tax are likely to dampen the company’s bottom line in the days to come. Further, the da Vinci Surgical System has a long sale and purchase order cycle. Added to this, cutthroat competition in the niche space is a concern.”

3/19/2018 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $478.64 price target on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2018 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $447.93 price target on the stock.

2/21/2018 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2018 – Intuitive Surgical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/8/2018 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $443.17 price target on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup to $507.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $412.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45,495.06, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $251.13 and a one year high of $452.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.68, for a total transaction of $7,716,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 511,410 shares in the company, valued at $219,231,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $113,053.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,264,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 179,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,613,000 after purchasing an additional 121,082 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc (Intuitive) designs, manufactures and markets da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories. The Company’s da Vinci Surgical System consists of a surgeon’s console, a patient-side cart and a vision system. The da Vinci Surgical System translates a surgeon’s hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console, into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

