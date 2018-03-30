Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Xcel Energy (XEL)

Xcel Energy (NYSE: XEL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2018 – Xcel Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2018 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2018 – Xcel Energy was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2018 – Xcel Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Xcel Energy’s rising debt level is a concern, in an interest hike environment, with its debt/capital ratio presently higher than the industry average. Lower-than-expected performance of its subsidiaries and cost of adhering stringent environmental regulation could hurt its profitability. Loss in value of Xcel Energy shares was narrower than the industry's decline in the last 12 months. Xcel Energy is poised to gain from its long-term investment plans, focus on renewable generation and improving economic conditions in its service territories. The constructive regulatory orders will also help the company. The recently announced Colorado Energy Plan is part of company’s long-term objective to cut down emission.”

2/13/2018 – Xcel Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2018 – Xcel Energy was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Xcel Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2018 – Xcel Energy was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2018 – Xcel Energy is now covered by analysts at UBS. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2018 – Xcel Energy had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,841. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,126,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,929 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,573,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,109,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,499,000 after buying an additional 1,164,088 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 47.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,899,000 after buying an additional 1,067,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,901,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

