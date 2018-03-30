Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Himax Technologies (HIMX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX):

3/22/2018 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/15/2018 – Himax Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/9/2018 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/9/2018 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

3/2/2018 – Himax Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

2/20/2018 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

2/17/2018 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/13/2018 – Himax Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Himax Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2018 – Himax Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) opened at $6.79 on Friday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1,203.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a fabless semiconductor solution provider. The Company is engaged in display driver integrated circuits (IC) and timing controllers used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation and other consumer electronics devices. The Company operates through two segments: Driver IC and Non-driver products.

