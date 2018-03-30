Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexus REIT in a report issued on Monday. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Nexus REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Nexus REIT alerts:

NXR stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$14.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,811. Nexus REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.03 and a 12 month high of C$15.69.

Nexus REIT (CVE:NXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$13.14 million for the quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nexus REIT’s FY2018 Earnings (NXR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/30/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-nexus-reits-fy2018-earnings-nxr-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.