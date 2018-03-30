ResMed (RMD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about ResMed (NYSE:RMD) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ResMed earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 45.5204165009291 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

RMD stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.47. 834,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,729. The company has a market capitalization of $14,074.03, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.94. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $104.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that ResMed will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.65%.

In other news, Director John P. Wareham sold 25,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $2,651,751.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,001.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,318,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,139 shares of company stock worth $4,595,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

