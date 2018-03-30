Resources Connection (RECN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Resources Connection from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,618. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.20. Resources Connection has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $17.10.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $156.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RECN. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Resources Connection by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

