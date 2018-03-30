Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Financial Comparison

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE: PEI) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Retail Opportunity Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $367.49 million 1.85 -$29.34 million ($0.89) -10.84 Retail Opportunity Investments $273.26 million 7.28 $38.47 million $0.35 50.49

Retail Opportunity Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Opportunity Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -7.99% -3.60% -1.13% Retail Opportunity Investments 14.08% 2.95% 1.34%

Dividends

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out -94.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 222.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 2 4 0 0 1.67 Retail Opportunity Investments 0 5 4 0 2.44

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus price target of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 12.95%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus price target of $20.93, suggesting a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is owning and operating retail shopping malls, which it does primarily through operating partnership, PREIT Associates, L.P. (PREIT Associates). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, development and disposition of shopping malls. The Company has a primary investment focus on retail shopping malls located in the eastern half of the United States, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in 30 retail properties, of which 26 are operating properties and four are development or redevelopment properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s 26 operating properties included 22 shopping malls and four other retail properties, had a total of 21.7 million square feet and were located in nine states.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores. Retail Opportunity Investments Partnership, LP is the operating partnership of the Company. The Operating Partnership holds substantially all the assets of the Company and directly or indirectly holds the ownership interests in the Company’s real estate ventures. The Operating Partnership conducts the operations of the Company’s business. As of September 30, 2017, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 87 properties totaling approximately 10.0 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). As of September 30, 2017, the Company’s portfolio was approximately 97.3% leased.

