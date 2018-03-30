Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 782,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $172,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 546.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $214.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $162.74 and a 52-week high of $250.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $210,911.81, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $52.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total value of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at $397,399,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total transaction of $48,024.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,199 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

