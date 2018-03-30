Revain (CRYPTO:R) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.65 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00011763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Mercatox, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. Revain has a total market cap of $150.94 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revain has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00743415 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014357 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00152269 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033404 BTC.

About Revain

Revain’s genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Revain is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to implement a review mechanism that doesn't require a third-party to be involved. In order to avoid the third-party involvement while keeping track of the review's quality, the Revain review mechanism will be composed of two phases. In the first phase there is a filtering layer which is applied by a machine using AI (RAF & Tone Analyzer utilities), and then a second layer is applied by the company to either decide if the review is accepted or not. This mechanism also allows saving part of a review in an RSS smart contract (Review snapshots storage) making reviews immutable. The Revain platform, differently from other blockchains will have two tokens, the R token, and the RVN token. The R token will be used to gather funds during the ICO and to exchange it for other cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, the RVN token will be used exclusively inside Revain platform, to reward users/companies for quality reviews and to penalize those who write unconstructive reviews. A fixed value of 0,0001 Bitcoin is attributed to the RVN token, enabling RVN tokens to be converted for the R tokens within the platform. The conversion is calculated by dividing the actual price of the R token (in BTC) for 0,0001 Bitcoin and then multiplying that value by the number of RVN tokens that a certain user possess. “

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, BitFlip, YoBit, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Kuna. It is not presently possible to buy Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

