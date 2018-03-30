Head-To-Head Analysis: 3M (MMM) and The Competition

3M (NYSE: MMM) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “CONGLOMERATES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare 3M to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

3M has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3M’s competitors have a beta of -2.59, suggesting that their average share price is 359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3M and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $31.66 billion $4.86 billion 27.72 3M Competitors $20.21 billion $854.14 million 0.94

3M has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. 3M is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 3M and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 4 2 8 0 2.29 3M Competitors 218 898 1556 41 2.52

3M currently has a consensus target price of $250.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.31%. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies have a potential upside of 15.83%. Given 3M’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3M has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 15.35% 48.34% 16.00% 3M Competitors -3,063.78% -70.93% -49.66%

Dividends

3M pays an annual dividend of $5.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. 3M pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONGLOMERATES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. 3M has raised its dividend for 59 consecutive years. 3M lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “CONGLOMERATES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

3M competitors beat 3M on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, , appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems. The Health Care segment serves markets that include medical clinics and hospitals, pharmaceuticals, health information systems, and food manufacturing and testing. The Consumer segment serves markets that include consumer retail, office business to business, home improvement, drug and pharmacy retail, and other markets.

