Reviewing Atmos Energy (ATO) and Its Rivals

Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) is one of 24 public companies in the “UTIL-GAS DISTR” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Atmos Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Atmos Energy has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atmos Energy’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, indicating that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.8% of Atmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Atmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of shares of all “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atmos Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmos Energy N/A 10.39% 3.93% Atmos Energy Competitors 5.66% -4.14% 3.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmos Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atmos Energy $2.76 billion $396.42 million 15.46 Atmos Energy Competitors $4.81 billion $275.75 million -12.63

Atmos Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Atmos Energy. Atmos Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Atmos Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Atmos Energy pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 66.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Atmos Energy has raised its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Atmos Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmos Energy 1 1 3 0 2.40 Atmos Energy Competitors 161 594 474 17 2.28

Atmos Energy currently has a consensus target price of $83.25, indicating a potential downside of 1.18%. As a group, “UTIL-GAS DISTR” companies have a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Atmos Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmos Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Atmos Energy beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services. Its nonregulated businesses provide natural gas management, transportation and storage services to local gas distribution companies, including certain of its natural gas distribution divisions and industrial customers in the Midwest and Southeast. It also manages its natural gas pipeline and storage assets, including its intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

