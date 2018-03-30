Reviewing Axiall (AXLL) and Airgas (ARG)

Axiall (NYSE: AXLL) and Airgas (NYSE:ARG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Axiall alerts:

Axiall pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Airgas pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Axiall pays out -5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Airgas pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Airgas has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Axiall is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Axiall and Airgas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axiall -3.52% -7.36% -2.47% Airgas 5.98% 15.44% 5.04%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axiall and Airgas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axiall N/A N/A N/A ($12.69) -2.60 Airgas N/A N/A N/A $4.53 31.56

Axiall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Axiall and Airgas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axiall 0 0 0 0 N/A Airgas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Airgas beats Axiall on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axiall Company Profile

Axiall Corporation (Axiall) is a manufacturer and international marketer of chemicals and building products. The Company operates through two segments: chlorovinyls and building products. Its products include chlorine, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, siding and exterior accessories, and pipe and pipe fittings, among others. The Company’s chlorovinyls segment produces a chain of products, including chlor-alkali and derivative products, such as vinyl resins, ethylene dichloride (or 1, 2 dichloroethane) (EDC), chlorinated solvents, calcium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid (HCL) and phosgene derivatives, and compound products, such as vinyl compounds and compound additives and plasticizers. The Company’s building products segment consists of over two primary product groups: window and door profiles and trim, moldings and deck products, and outdoor building products, which includes siding and exterior accessories, pipe and pipe fittings.

Airgas Company Profile

Airgas, Inc. is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals. It operates through two segments: Distribution and All Other Operations. The Distribution segment offers a portfolio of related gas and hard goods products and services to the end customers. The All Other Operations segment consists of five business units which manufacture or distribute carbon dioxide, dry ice, nitrous oxide, ammonia and refrigerant gases. It also offers supply chain management services and solutions, and product and process technical support across many customer segments. It markets its products and services through multiple sales channels, including branch-based sales representatives, retail stores and strategic customer account programs, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Axiall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axiall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.