Reviewing BankUnited (BKU) & Itau Unibanco (ITUB)

BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) and Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BankUnited and Itau Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 1 4 6 0 2.45 Itau Unibanco 1 2 2 0 2.20

BankUnited presently has a consensus target price of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Itau Unibanco has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. Given BankUnited’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Itau Unibanco.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Itau Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 45.09% 10.83% 1.00% Itau Unibanco 21.51% 16.87% 1.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Itau Unibanco shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BankUnited and Itau Unibanco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.36 billion 3.11 $614.27 million $2.65 15.09 Itau Unibanco $34.80 billion 2.92 $7.49 billion $1.14 13.68

Itau Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than BankUnited. Itau Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itau Unibanco has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Itau Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. BankUnited pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itau Unibanco pays out 4.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

BankUnited beats Itau Unibanco on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc. is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank also provides a range of traditional banking products and services to both its commercial and retail customers. The Company offers a range of lending products, including small business loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment loans and leases, term loans, formula-based loans, municipal and non-profit loans and leases, commercial and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, letters of credit and consumer loans. It offers traditional deposit products, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit with a range of terms and rates.

About Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is a holding company. The Company provides a range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. The Company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services to a diversified client base of account holders and non-account holders, individuals and companies. The Wholesale Banking segment offers products and services to middle-market companies, high-net worth clients (Private Banking) and institutional clients. The Company’s Activities with the Market + Corporation segment mainly manages the financial results associated with capital surplus, subordinated debt, and net debt of tax credits and debits. The Company provides banking activities, through its commercial, investment, real estate loan, finance and investment credit, and lease portfolios, including foreign exchange operations.

