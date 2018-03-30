Reviewing Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) and Its Rivals

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) is one of 191 publicly-traded companies in the “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bed Bath & Beyond to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bed Bath & Beyond and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bed Bath & Beyond 8 12 1 0 1.67 Bed Bath & Beyond Competitors 2118 11452 15230 593 2.49

Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus target price of $25.39, suggesting a potential upside of 20.97%. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies have a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Bed Bath & Beyond’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bed Bath & Beyond is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Bed Bath & Beyond shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bed Bath & Beyond $12.22 billion $685.10 million 4.58 Bed Bath & Beyond Competitors $8.91 billion $395.30 million 71.56

Bed Bath & Beyond has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Bed Bath & Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bed Bath & Beyond and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bed Bath & Beyond 4.11% 19.07% 7.48% Bed Bath & Beyond Competitors -0.30% -207.82% 3.82%

Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bed Bath & Beyond pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “NONFOOD RETAIL/WH” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 33.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bed Bath & Beyond is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Bed Bath & Beyond has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bed Bath & Beyond’s peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bed Bath & Beyond beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products. It also provides various textile products, amenities, and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare, and other industries. As of December 20, 2017, the company had a total of 1,558 stores, includes 1,020 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Canada; 280 stores under the names of World Market, Cost Plus World Market, or Cost Plus; 118 buybuy BABY stores; 83 stores under the Christmas Tree Shops, Christmas Tree Shops andThat! or andThat! names; and 57 stores under the Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values. It also offers products through various Websites and applications, such as bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, harmondiscount.com, christmastreeshops.com, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, harborlinen.com, t-ygroup.com, and worldmarket.com. In addition, the Company operates Of a Kind, an e-commerce Website that features specially commissioned limited edition items from emerging fashion and home designers; One Kings Lane, an online authority in home décor and design that offers a collection of selected home goods, and designer and vintage items; PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized products; Chef Central, an online retailer of kitchenware, cookware, and homeware items catering to cooking and baking enthusiasts; and Decorist, an online interior design platform that provides personalized home design services. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Union, New Jersey.

