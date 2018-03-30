Reviewing CapStar Financial (CSTR) & Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ: CSTR) and Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Old Second Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. CapStar Financial does not pay a dividend. Old Second Bancorp pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CapStar Financial and Old Second Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CapStar Financial 2.40% 9.66% 1.01% Old Second Bancorp 12.85% 7.82% 0.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CapStar Financial and Old Second Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CapStar Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Old Second Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

CapStar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.87%. Given CapStar Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CapStar Financial is more favorable than Old Second Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Second Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.1% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CapStar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Old Second Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CapStar Financial and Old Second Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CapStar Financial $62.42 million 3.49 $1.50 million $0.13 144.86 Old Second Bancorp $117.87 million 3.50 $15.13 million $0.77 18.05

Old Second Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. Old Second Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old Second Bancorp beats CapStar Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of CapStar Bank. Its products and services include: commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services; and correspondent banking services. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries, including Old Second National Bank (the Bank), Old Second Capital Trust I, Old Second Capital Trust II and Old Second Affordable Housing Fund, L.L.C. The Bank’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services that banking institutions provide, including demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market and individual retirement accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, agricultural loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations, and a range of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers, such as the acquisition of the United States Treasury notes and bonds, money orders, cashiers’ checks and foreign currency, direct deposit, debit cards, credit cards and other special services.

