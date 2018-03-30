Critical Analysis: Carter's (CRI) and Cherokee (CHKE)

Cherokee (NASDAQ: CHKE) and Carter's (NYSE:CRI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cherokee alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cherokee and Carter's, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cherokee 0 0 3 0 3.00 Carter's 0 4 9 0 2.69

Cherokee currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 502.56%. Carter's has a consensus target price of $119.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Cherokee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cherokee is more favorable than Carter's.

Profitability

This table compares Cherokee and Carter's’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cherokee -42.20% -0.68% -0.30% Carter's 8.90% 35.46% 13.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Cherokee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of Carter's shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Cherokee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Carter's shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Carter's pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Cherokee does not pay a dividend. Carter's pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carter's has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cherokee and Carter's’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cherokee $40.62 million 0.45 -$7.92 million ($1.76) -0.74 Carter's $3.40 billion 1.44 $302.76 million $6.28 16.58

Carter's has higher revenue and earnings than Cherokee. Cherokee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carter's, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Cherokee has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter's has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carter's beats Cherokee on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cherokee Company Profile

Cherokee Inc. is a marketer and manager of a portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands it owns or represents, licensing the Cherokee, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Hawk, Tony Hawk, Sideout, Carole Little, Everyday California , Flip Flop Shops and ale by alessandra brands and related brands in various consumer product categories and sectors. The Company operates in the segment of marketing and licensing of brand names and trademarks for apparel, footwear and accessories. It is a licensor of style focused lifestyle brands for apparel, footwear, home products and accessories. It performs a range of services, including marketing, solicitation of licensees, contract negotiations and administration and maintenance of license or distribution agreements, among others. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, the United Kingdom and Europe. Its brands are licensed with retail and wholesale licensees in over 50 countries and approximately 9,000 retail locations.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc. (Carter’s) is a marketer of apparel for babies and young children in the United States and Canada. The Company owns two brand names in the children’s apparel industry, Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh (OshKosh). The Company operates through five segments: Carter’s Retail, Carter’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale and International. Its International segment includes company-operated retail stores and online Websites, wholesale operations, and royalty income from its international licensees. It markets products for consumers, and offer various product categories, including baby, sleepwear, play clothes, and related accessories. Its multi-channel international business model – retail stores, online and wholesale – enables it to reach a range of consumers around the world. As of December 31, 2016, its channels included approximately 18,000 wholesale locations, 792 stores in the United States, 164 stores in Canada, and its Canadian and the United States Websites.

Receive News & Ratings for Cherokee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherokee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.