Reviewing Contura Energy (CNTE) & Its Rivals

Contura Energy (OTCMKTS: CNTE) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “COAL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Contura Energy to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Contura Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Contura Energy $1.65 billion -$78.14 million 6.99 Contura Energy Competitors $3.30 billion $259.37 million 8.98

Contura Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Contura Energy. Contura Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Contura Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contura Energy 8.15% 196.93% 10.51% Contura Energy Competitors -133.17% 13.06% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Contura Energy and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contura Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Contura Energy Competitors 255 806 1122 38 2.42

Contura Energy currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. As a group, “COAL” companies have a potential upside of 30.69%. Given Contura Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Contura Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Contura Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “COAL” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “COAL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Contura Energy rivals beat Contura Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers the United States. The company operates in four segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, Powder River Basin Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It operates ground and surface coal mining complexes in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. The company provides coal trading and terminal services. Contura Energy, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

