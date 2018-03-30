Reviewing Curtiss-Wright (CW) & Its Competitors

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Curtiss-Wright to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Curtiss-Wright pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Curtiss-Wright pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 39.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Curtiss-Wright has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss-Wright $2.27 billion $214.89 million 28.08 Curtiss-Wright Competitors $8.26 billion $582.32 million 22.25

Curtiss-Wright’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Curtiss-Wright. Curtiss-Wright is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Curtiss-Wright and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss-Wright 0 2 6 0 2.75 Curtiss-Wright Competitors 373 2206 2994 101 2.50

Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus price target of $135.29, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 5.53%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curtiss-Wright has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss-Wright and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss-Wright 9.46% 15.46% 7.02% Curtiss-Wright Competitors -0.99% -265.75% 8.22%

Volatility & Risk

Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a manufacturing and service company that designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense and Power. The Commercial/Industrial segment’s products include electronic throttle control devices and transmission shifters, electro-mechanical actuation control components, valves, and surface technology services. The Defense segment’s products include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) embedded computing board level modules, turret aiming and stabilization products, weapons handling systems, avionics and electronics, flight test equipment, and aircraft data management solutions. The Power segment’s products include a range of hardware, pumps, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches and spent fuel management products.

