CVR Partners (UAN) & Yara International ASA (YARIY) Financial Contrast

CVR Partners (NYSE: UAN) and Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Partners and Yara International ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $330.80 million 1.11 -$72.78 million ($0.64) -5.08 Yara International ASA $11.36 billion 1.02 $478.16 million $1.74 24.43

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Partners. CVR Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yara International ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and Yara International ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners -22.01% -12.39% -5.69% Yara International ASA 4.19% 5.37% 3.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of CVR Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CVR Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Yara International ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. CVR Partners pays out -3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yara International ASA pays out 56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Partners has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yara International ASA has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CVR Partners and Yara International ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yara International ASA 0 3 3 1 2.71

CVR Partners presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given CVR Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVR Partners is more favorable than Yara International ASA.

Summary

Yara International ASA beats CVR Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based company that produces, distributes and sells nitrogen-based mineral fertilizers and related industrial products. The Company operates under the following segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment sells a portfolio of nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN), ammonium nitrate (AN), calcium nitrate (CN), and compound fertilizers (NPK). The Industrial segment sells urea, ammonia, phosphate, nitric acid, technical ammonium nitrate (TAN) and calcium nitrate (CN) for industrial applications within base chemicals, mining applications, animal nutrition, environmental solutions and industrial nitrates. The Production segment comprises Yara’s manufacturing plants producing ammonia, fertilizer and industrial products. The Company operates Agronomic Technology Corp as subsidiary.

