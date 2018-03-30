Reviewing Federal Signal (FSS) & Leucadia National (LUK)

Federal Signal (NYSE: FSS) and Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Leucadia National shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Leucadia National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leucadia National has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Federal Signal and Leucadia National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 1 2 0 2.67 Leucadia National 0 0 0 0 N/A

Federal Signal presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Leucadia National.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Leucadia National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 6.86% 12.07% 5.62% Leucadia National 1.81% 6.25% 1.39%

Dividends

Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Leucadia National pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Federal Signal pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Leucadia National pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and Leucadia National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.47 $61.60 million $1.02 21.58 Leucadia National $11.44 billion 0.71 $171.72 million $0.44 51.66

Leucadia National has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Signal. Federal Signal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leucadia National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Leucadia National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Leucadia National

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm. National Beef processes and markets fresh boxed beef, case-ready beef, beef by-products and wet blue leather for domestic and international markets. Its financial services businesses include Jefferies Group LLC, Leucadia Asset Management, Berkadia Commercial Mortgage, LLC (commercial mortgage banking and servicing), FXCM Group, LLC, HomeFed Corporation (HomeFed) and Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital (vehicle finance). It also owns and has investments in an array of businesses, including National Beef, HRG Group, Inc. (HRG), Vitesse Energy, LLC and Juneau Energy, LLC, Conwed Plastics and Idaho Timber and Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (a gold and silver mining project).

