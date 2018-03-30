Reviewing Kimball International (KBAL) & Whirlpool (WHR)

Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) and Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Kimball International alerts:

This table compares Kimball International and Whirlpool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimball International 5.41% 22.51% 13.01% Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimball International and Whirlpool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimball International $669.93 million 0.95 $37.50 million $0.96 17.75 Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.51 $350.00 million $4.56 33.58

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Kimball International. Kimball International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whirlpool, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kimball International pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Kimball International pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whirlpool has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Whirlpool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kimball International has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Kimball International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Kimball International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimball International and Whirlpool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimball International 0 0 0 0 N/A Whirlpool 0 5 1 0 2.17

Whirlpool has a consensus price target of $189.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.70%. Given Whirlpool’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Kimball International.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Kimball International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc. creates design driven furnishings. The Company sells a portfolio of furniture products and services under three brands, which include Kimball Office, National Office Furniture, and Kimball Hospitality. The Company’s portfolio offers solutions for the workplace, learning, healing, and hospitality environments. The Company, through its brands, offers various products, which include modern and classic desks, credenzas, seating, tables, collaborative workstations, panel systems, filing and storage units, accessories/accents, headboards, desks, tables, dressers, entertainment centers, chests, wall panels, upholstered seating, task seating, cabinets, and vanities with a mix of wood, metal, stone, laminate, finish, and fabric options. The Company also offers several products designed specifically for the healthcare market, such as patient room and lounge seating and casegoods.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of home appliances. The Company’s segments include North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America, and Asia. In North America, the Company markets and distributes home appliances and small domestic appliances under a range of brand names. In EMEA, it markets and distributes its home appliances primarily under the Whirlpool, Bauknecht, Ignis, Maytag, Laden, Indesit and Privileg brand names, and domestic appliances under the KitchenAid, Hotpoint and Hotpoint-Ariston brand names. In Latin America, it markets and distributes its home appliances and small domestic appliances primarily under the Consul, Brastemp, Whirlpool and KitchenAid brand names. The Company markets and distributes its products in Asia primarily under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Diqua and Royalstar brand names. It manufactures and markets a line of home appliances and related products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.