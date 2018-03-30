Reviewing Metso Oyj (MXCYY) & The Competition

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS: MXCYY) is one of 99 public companies in the “MACHINERY” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Metso Oyj to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

0.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “MACHINERY” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metso Oyj and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metso Oyj $3.06 billion $115.22 million 42.16 Metso Oyj Competitors $3.86 billion $259.46 million 2.49

Metso Oyj’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metso Oyj. Metso Oyj is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Metso Oyj and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metso Oyj 3.71% 9.95% 4.14% Metso Oyj Competitors 3.79% 14.11% 4.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Metso Oyj and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metso Oyj 1 0 0 0 1.00 Metso Oyj Competitors 585 3003 2926 84 2.38

As a group, “MACHINERY” companies have a potential upside of 9.85%. Given Metso Oyj’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metso Oyj has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Metso Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Metso Oyj pays out 226.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “MACHINERY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Metso Oyj has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metso Oyj’s rivals have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metso Oyj rivals beat Metso Oyj on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj is a global supplier of technology and services for mining, aggregates, oil and gas, pulp, paper, as well as process industries. The Company’s segments include Minerals, Flow Control, and Group Head Office and other. The Minerals segment covers the Company’s mining, aggregates and recycling businesses. The Flow Control segment covers the Company’s valves and pumps businesses. The Company operates in Europe, North America, South and Central America, Other Asia-Pacific, China, and Africa and Middle East regions. The Company offers its products at over 190 locations in approximately 50 countries. The Company offers a range of products in categories, including wear parts, spare parts, lokotrack mobile plants, crushers, feeders, screens, conveyors, grinding, separation, pyro processing, bulk materials handling and slurry pumps. Its services include field services, life cycle services for mining, repairs and refurbishment, chamber optimization and engineered upgrades.

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.