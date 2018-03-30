Reviewing MSG Networks (MSGN) & The Competition

MSG Networks (NYSE: MSGN) is one of 82 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDIA” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare MSG Networks to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MSG Networks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 1 3 5 0 2.44 MSG Networks Competitors 695 2751 4665 139 2.51

MSG Networks currently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.14%. As a group, “MEDIA” companies have a potential upside of 19.95%. Given MSG Networks’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSG Networks has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSG Networks and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $675.35 million $167.34 million 10.18 MSG Networks Competitors $7.24 billion $890.36 million 34.53

MSG Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MSG Networks. MSG Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 40.97% -19.52% 20.90% MSG Networks Competitors 553.03% 18.41% 4.18%

Risk and Volatility

MSG Networks has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSG Networks’ rivals have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of MSG Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of MSG Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “MEDIA” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MSG Networks rivals beat MSG Networks on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc., formerly The Madison Square Garden Company, is engaged in sports production, and content development and distribution. The Company owns and operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network (MSGN) and MSG+, collectively MSG Networks. Its networks are distributed throughout its territory, which includes all of New York State and significant portions of New Jersey and Connecticut, as well as parts of Pennsylvania. The Company delivers live games of the New York Knicks (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA); the New York Rangers (the Rangers), New York Islanders (the Islanders), New Jersey Devils (the Devils) and Buffalo Sabres (the Sabres) of the National Hockey League (NHL); the New York Liberty (the Liberty) of the Women’s National Basketball Association; the New York Red Bulls (the Red Bulls) of Major League Soccer (MLS), and the Westchester Knicks of the National Basketball Association Developmental League.

