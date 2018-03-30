Reviewing NSK (NPSKY) & Global Brass and Copper (BRSS)

NSK (OTCMKTS: NPSKY) and Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NSK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Global Brass and Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NSK pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NSK pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Brass and Copper pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NSK and Global Brass and Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSK 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSK and Global Brass and Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSK $8.78 billion 0.81 $423.70 million $1.83 14.70 Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.47 $50.90 million $2.30 14.54

NSK has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brass and Copper. Global Brass and Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NSK and Global Brass and Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSK 5.47% 10.64% 5.02% Global Brass and Copper 3.26% 46.79% 9.61%

Risk & Volatility

NSK has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NSK beats Global Brass and Copper on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. is engaged in manufacture and sale of bearings. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial Machinery business and Automotive business. The Industrial Machinery segment is engaged in the production and sales of industrial machinery bearings, ball screws and linear guides. The Automotive business is engaged in production and sales of bearings for car manufacturers and automotive component manufacturers, steering columns and automatic transmission components. Its Industrial Machinery business consists of approximately two product categories: Industrial Machinery Bearings, which offers miniature through to ultra-large bearings, and Precision Machinery and Parts, which provides linear motion products and mechatronic products. Its Automotive business provides Automotive Bearings, such as mainstay hub unit bearings and needle roller bearings, and Automotive Components, which include electric power steering (EPS) systems and automatic transmission (AT) components.

About Global Brass and Copper

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. is a converter, fabricator, processor and distributor of specialized non-ferrous products, including a range of sheet, strip, foil, rod, tube and fabricated metal component products. The Company operates through three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass and A.J. Oster. Its Olin Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing, fabricating and converting specialized copper and brass sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated products. The Chase Brass segment is engaged in manufacturing brass rod, including round, hexagonal and other shapes. The A.J. Oster segment is engaged in processing and distributing copper and copper-alloy sheet, strip and foil, operating six service centers in the United States, Puerto Rico and Mexico. Its products are used in a range of applications across markets, including the building and housing, munitions, automotive, transportation, coinage, industrial machinery and equipment, and general consumer end markets.

