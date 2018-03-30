Reviewing Orion Group (ORN) and Rollins (ROL)

Orion Group (NYSE: ORN) and Rollins (NYSE:ROL) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orion Group and Rollins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Rollins 0 1 3 0 2.75

Orion Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.95%. Rollins has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.74%. Given Orion Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Rollins.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and Rollins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group 0.07% -1.74% -0.91% Rollins 10.70% 29.76% 18.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Orion Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Rollins shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Orion Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of Rollins shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orion Group and Rollins’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $578.55 million 0.32 $400,000.00 ($0.14) -47.07 Rollins $1.67 billion 6.65 $179.12 million $0.87 58.66

Rollins has higher revenue and earnings than Orion Group. Orion Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rollins, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Orion Group has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rollins has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rollins pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Orion Group does not pay a dividend. Rollins pays out 64.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rollins has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Summary

Rollins beats Orion Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading; cruise ship port facilities; private terminals; special-use navy terminals; recreational use marinas and docks; and other marine-based facilities. The company's marine pipeline service projects consist of the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. Its bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also offers specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it provides light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. The company was formerly known as Orion Marine Group, Inc. and changed its name to Orion Group Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc. is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. The Company’s subsidiaries include Orkin LLC. (Orkin), Western Pest Services (Western), The Industrial Fumigant Company, LLC (IFC), HomeTeam Pest Defense (HomeTeam), Rollins Australia and Rollins Wildlife Services. Orkin either serves customers, directly or through franchises operations, in the United States, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa and Mexico, providing pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels and food service establishments.

