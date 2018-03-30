Reviewing Pernod Ricard (PDRDY) and New Age Beverages (NBEV)

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS: PDRDY) and New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Beverages has a beta of 4.59, meaning that its share price is 359% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and New Age Beverages’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $9.82 billion 4.51 $1.52 billion N/A N/A New Age Beverages $25.30 million 3.36 -$3.63 million N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Beverages.

Dividends

Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. New Age Beverages does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Pernod Ricard and New Age Beverages’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A New Age Beverages -0.41% -0.58% -0.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pernod Ricard and New Age Beverages, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 1 3 0 2.75 New Age Beverages 0 0 3 0 3.00

New Age Beverages has a consensus target price of $6.58, indicating a potential upside of 172.04%. Given New Age Beverages’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Age Beverages is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of New Age Beverages shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of New Age Beverages shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats New Age Beverages on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers liqueurs, sparkling wines, brandy, tequila, rum, vodka, bitters, gin, cognac, anise-based spirits, wine-based aperitifs, champagne, whisky, and ouzo. Its brand portfolio includes Absolut Vodka and Chivas Regal; Ballantines, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, and Havana Club; Martell Cognac, G.H.Mumm, The Glenlivet, Perrier-Jouët, and Royal Salute; and Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob's Creek, and Kenwood. The company also markets its products under local brands, including Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagrams Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagrams Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser's, and Wyborowa. Pernod Ricard SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

The New Age Beverage Corporation, formerly Bucha, Inc., is a healthy functional beverage company. The Company is the owner of XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure and the Bucha Live Kombucha brands. The Company’s bucha Live Kombucha is a gluten free, organic certified, sparkling kombucha tea and is distributed in health and grocery chains across North America. The Company offers its bucha Live Kombucha products in approximately 16-ounce bottle. The Company offers XingTea in approximately 13 flavors. Its product, XINGjuice, is a natural juice drink, made with cane sugar and real fruit juice. Its product, XingEnergy is a naturally flavored cane sugar product. The Company’s product, Aspen Pure, is bottled water packaged in approximately 24-ounce, half-liter and one-liter bottles. The Company offers products in approximately 46 states within the United States and in over 10 countries internationally across all channels through direct and store door distribution systems.

