Reviewing Regal Beloit (RBC) & Spx Flow (FLOW)

Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) and Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Regal Beloit has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spx Flow has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regal Beloit and Spx Flow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Beloit $3.36 billion 0.97 $213.00 million $4.74 15.47 Spx Flow $1.95 billion 1.07 $46.40 million $1.08 45.55

Regal Beloit has higher revenue and earnings than Spx Flow. Regal Beloit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spx Flow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regal Beloit and Spx Flow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Beloit 6.34% 9.64% 4.92% Spx Flow 2.38% 6.13% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Regal Beloit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Spx Flow shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Regal Beloit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Spx Flow shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Regal Beloit pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Spx Flow does not pay a dividend. Regal Beloit pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Beloit has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regal Beloit and Spx Flow, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Beloit 0 6 7 0 2.54 Spx Flow 2 2 4 0 2.25

Regal Beloit presently has a consensus price target of $86.18, indicating a potential upside of 17.49%. Spx Flow has a consensus price target of $48.80, indicating a potential downside of 0.79%. Given Regal Beloit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Beloit is more favorable than Spx Flow.

Summary

Regal Beloit beats Spx Flow on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation is a manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products. The Company operates through three segments: the Commercial and Industrial Systems segment, with its principal line of business in medium and large electric motors, power generation products, high-performance drives and controls and capacitors; the Climate Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in small motors, controls and air moving products, and the Power Transmission Solutions segment, with its principal line of business in power transmission gearing, hydraulic pump drives, open gearing and specialty mechanical products which control motion and torque. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and end users. It operates distribution facilities in Plainfield, Indiana; McAllen, Texas; LaVergne, Tennessee, and Florence, Kentucky.

Spx Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. This segment primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

