Reviewing York Water (YORW) and Its Competitors

York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “UTIL-WATER SPLY” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare York Water to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of York Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of York Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares York Water and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets York Water 26.70% 11.13% 3.94% York Water Competitors 8.27% 9.06% 2.69%

Dividends

York Water pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. York Water pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 55.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. York Water lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares York Water and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio York Water $48.59 million $12.97 million 30.69 York Water Competitors $3.27 billion $157.36 million 11.87

York Water’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than York Water. York Water is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

York Water has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, York Water’s peers have a beta of 0.46, meaning that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for York Water and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score York Water 0 1 0 0 2.00 York Water Competitors 95 267 285 17 2.34

As a group, “UTIL-WATER SPLY” companies have a potential upside of 5.17%. Given York Water’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe York Water has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

York Water peers beat York Water on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility in the United States. The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned and operated three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated within its territory, which covered 39 municipalities within York County, Pennsylvania and nine municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. Its two wastewater treatment facilities are located in East Manchester and Lower Windsor Townships. It provides sewer billing services. It has a service line protection program, which allows customers to pay a fixed monthly fee, and it will repair or replace damaged customer service lines. As of December 31, 2016, it obtained the bulk of its water supply from both the South Branch and East Branch of the Codorus Creek, which together had a daily flow of 73 million gallons.

