REX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,628.00 (CRYPTO:REX)

REX (CURRENCY:REX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last week, REX has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. REX has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $3,628.00 worth of REX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REX token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00739895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014801 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00151193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033528 BTC.

About REX

REX’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. REX’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. REX’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for REX is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for REX is rexmls.com.

Buying and Selling REX

REX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy REX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

