RF Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

RF Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RFIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Sunday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 88,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 0.66. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

In other RF Industries news, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 234,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,812.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard F. Hill sold 6,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $28,067.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,625 shares of company stock worth $440,512. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, fiber optic cables and connectors, and electrical and electronic specialty cables. It operates through two segments: RF Connector and Cable Assembly, which consists of Connector and Cable Assembly Division, and the Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly, which consists of subsidiaries, including Cables Unlimited, Inc (Cables Unlimited,) Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc (Comnet) and Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc (Rel-Tech).

