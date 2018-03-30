RH (RH) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

RH (NYSE:RH) – Piper Jaffray increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of RH in a note issued to investors on Monday. Piper Jaffray analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.48. Piper Jaffray has a “Hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on RH from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on RH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on RH from $1.37 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.05.

RH stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,604.85, a PE ratio of 476.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -48.40, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $109.53.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.39 million. RH had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,569,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RH by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $2,388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,595.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

