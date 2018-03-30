Rhumbline Advisers Has $985,000 Stake in Infinera (INFN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,414 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Infinera worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 38,439 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 26,216 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 205,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 214,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 119,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Infinera news, insider David F. Welch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $544,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David F. Welch sold 149,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $1,495,402.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,093 shares of company stock worth $2,770,803 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFN shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Infinera from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

