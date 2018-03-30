Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Haynes International worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Haynes International by 1,968.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after buying an additional 182,172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,122,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haynes International by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 19,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Haynes International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $37.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.97 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $89.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.95 million. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -33.98%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc (Haynes) is a producer of nickel- and cobalt-based alloys in flat product forms, such as sheet, coil and plate forms. The Company also produces its products as seamless and welded tubulars, and in slab, bar, billet and wire forms. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing alloys, which are sold in the aerospace, chemical processing and industrial gas turbine industries.

