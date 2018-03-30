Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Director Richard Cote Sells 1,300 Shares

Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) Director Richard Cote sold 1,300 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $41,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 389,196 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Cote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $52,288.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Richard Cote sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $38,376.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Richard Cote sold 1,200 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $37,524.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Richard Cote sold 1,000 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Richard Cote sold 800 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $24,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Richard Cote sold 500 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $14,535.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $51,280.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $53,536.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $51,984.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Richard Cote sold 1,600 shares of Movado Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $51,232.00.

MOV stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 1,313,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $761.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of -0.03.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. Movado Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th.

MOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

