Richards Packaging Income to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:RPI)

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of TSE:RPI traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$32.99. 550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,989. Richards Packaging Income has a twelve month low of C$25.52 and a twelve month high of C$34.10.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

