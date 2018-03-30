Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Richmont Mines (NYSE:RIC) (TSE:RIC) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Richmont Mines earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.4253605488625 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:RIC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.60. 868,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,921. The firm has a market cap of $611.66 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Richmont Mines has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45.

About Richmont Mines

Richmont Mines Inc, formerly Ressources Minieres Rouyn Inc, is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the mining, exploration and development of mining properties, principally gold. The Company operates gold mines at various sites in Quebec and Ontario. The Company’s segments include Quebec and Ontario.

