Rimbit (RBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $348,804.00

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Rimbit has a total market cap of $348,804.00 and approximately $432.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rimbit has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One Rimbit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rimbit alerts:

FIMKrypto (FIMK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MorningStar (MRNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Jewels (JWL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VPNCoin (VASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BITFID (FID) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Rimbit

Rimbit (RBT) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2014. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com.

Rimbit Coin Trading

Rimbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Rimbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rimbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Rimbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.