RingCentral (RNG) Holdings Lowered by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of RingCentral worth $21,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,110,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,325,000 after purchasing an additional 750,564 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,644,000 after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 127,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNG. Northland Securities set a $61.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of RingCentral to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,873.67, a PE ratio of -186.76 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through a private placement purchase. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total transaction of $476,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 306,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,583,282.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $454,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,608. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

